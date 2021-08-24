Euro falls to nine-month low as Fed, ECB policies diverge

“This is just a global reassessment of the optimistic story that’s been dominant in 2021, and that’s that we’re heading toward the end of Covid and you’re going to get this strong bounceback in global growth," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets in the European region at MUFG Bank. “The vaccination rates, if you look at those, they’re all at the top of the list. That will help, but we need this reappraisal of global growth to peter out before we can go back to the positive fundamental story for Europe."