The euro touched a four-month peak against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the sixth time in nine months, as expected, but revised higher its near-term inflation forecast.

The single European currency rose 0.5% to $1.0848, after earlier hitting a four-month high of $1.0854. The euro has gained 4.5% so far this week, set for its biggest weekly jump since May 2009.

Germany is ramping up spending, with a massive 500 billion euro ($540.90 billion) special fund sought for infrastructure and plans to increase defense investment long-shackled by rigid borrowing rules. Hefty government spending, which can be supportive for growth overall, can also exacerbate price pressures.

Measures of longer-term inflation in the euro zone have already surged from around 2.05% early this week to 2.24% by Thursday, an unusually large shift. The ECB has raised its inflation forecast to 2.3% this year, above the 2.1% seen three months ago.

The dollar, on the other hand, continued to struggle on Thursday, as the United States under the Trump administration pressed ahead with planned tariffs that have raised fears of a prolonged global trade war that could have severe repercussions for economic growth and inflation.

For now, the attention is on Europe amid a Bund sell-off that saw the 10-year benchmark yield on Wednesday post its biggest daily rise in more than 25 years.

"The ECB is likely to be fairly cautious of treading such new ground and higher interest rates may prevail as a result," said Lindsay James, investment strategist, at Quilter in London.

A big focus for investors is the expected impact of Germany's huge spending plan on ECB monetary policy. ECB President Christine Lagarde, in a press conference, said the spending proposals would boost European growth.

But she noted that the ECB needed to be "attentive, vigilant" and to understand how it was going to work. "What the timing will be, what the financing will be so that we can then draw the conclusions and appreciate how much it will contribute to growth and what impact it would have eventually on inflation," she said.