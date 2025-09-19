Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of wall panels and laminates seller Euro Pratik Sales received muted demand. The focus now shifts towards Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 19 September 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 16 to 18, and the Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date is expected to be today, September 19, while the IPO listing date is September 23. Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on September 22, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar.

In order to do Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here’s how to check Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status online:

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Euro Pratik Sales Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Euro Pratik Sales Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Euro Pratik Sales Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today Euro Pratik Sales shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today is Re 1 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Euro Pratik Sales shares are trading higher by Re 1 than their issue price.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹248 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.40% to the IPO price of ₹247 per share.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, September 16, to Thursday, September 18. Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment date is likely today, September 19, Friday, and the IPO listing date is September 23. Euro Pratik Sales shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The ₹451.31 crore worth Euro Pratik Sales IPO was entirely an offer for sale of 1.83 crore equity shares of ₹451.31 crore, sold at an IPO price band of ₹235 to ₹247 per share.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO was subscribed by 1.34 times in total, BSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 1.23 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.05 times subscription.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Euro Pratik Sales IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.