EuroPacific Growth Fund sells 1.27% stake in Adani Ports for 907 crore

Institutional Investor EuroPacific Growth Fund on Wednesday sold 25.76 million shares or 1.27% of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, for ₹907 crore through block deals.
As per data available on the BSE, EuroPacific Growth Fund offloaded a total of 25.76 million shares at an average price of ₹352.01 valuing the deal for ₹906.76 crore.
As per the latest shareholding pattern, EuroPacific Growth Fund held 1.42% stake in the company.
From the beginning of the year, shares of Adani Ports lost 1% against a fall of 2% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From March lows, the stock gained 78% while Sensex rose 57%.
Adani Ports reported a 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,387 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, against ₹1,054.15 crore in the July-September quarter last year, consolidated net sales rose 2.9% to ₹2,902.52 crore in the September quarter from ₹2,821.16 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Adani Ports gained 2.47% to close at ₹362.35 per share, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.88% to close at 40,616.14 points on Wednesday.