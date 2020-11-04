EuroPacific Growth Fund sells 1.27% stake in Adani Ports for 907 crore

Adani Ports reported a 31.6% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,387 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, against ₹1,054.15 crore in the July-September quarter last year, consolidated net sales rose 2.9% to ₹2,902.52 crore in the September quarter from ₹2,821.16 crore in the year-ago period.