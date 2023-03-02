European banks, asset managers study halving stocks settlement time
European banks and asset managers are studying whether they can keep up with wall street by halving the time it takes to settle share trades
Banks and asset managers have set up a new task-force to study whether Europe should keep up with Wall Street by halving the time it takes to settle share trades.
