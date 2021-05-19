European companies, flush with cash, turn to stock buybacks
- Wave of share repurchases is expected to boost European stock market
French retailer Carrefour SA recently began its first share buyback in a decade, spurred by strong cash flow and a belief that the economic recovery is under way. And it isn’t alone.
This year has seen a slew of companies in Europe putting forward share repurchase programs, including luxury house LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, personal care company L’Oréal SA and oil major Eni SpA. Around 56 firms have released plans to buy their own shares so far in 2021, the most for the comparable period in three years, according to an analysis by Société Générale SA.
