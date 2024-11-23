European Firm Permira Enters US CLO Market as Issuance Booms

European buyout firm Permira is debuting its first deal in the $1 trillion US collateralized loan obligation market, as deals near an issuance record.

Bloomberg
Published23 Nov 2024, 12:29 AM IST
European Firm Permira Enters US CLO Market as Issuance Booms
European Firm Permira Enters US CLO Market as Issuance Booms

European buyout firm Permira is debuting its first deal in the $1 trillion US collateralized loan obligation market, as deals near an issuance record.

The investment firm priced the $430.6 million deal on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. CLOs, the largest buyers of leveraged loans, repackage this debt into securities of varying risk and size. The offering, arranged by JPMorgan Chase & Co., is part of Permira’s effort to grow its footprint in the US through such vehicles, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

A representative for Permira declined to comment.

Funds are issuing CLOs at near record levels, with almost $183 billion worth of deals in the US so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s partly because risk premiums on CLO debt started tightening last year, kicking off a surge in transactions known as resets, which give managers of the debt more time to freely buy and sell loans. These funds are also catching up from late 2022 and 2023, when a drop in bond sales led to a slowdown in new vehicles.

Permira also priced a roughly €400 million European CLO on Friday, the person said, marking its fifth such deal so far this year. It also has a warehouse open for European leveraged loans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Founded in 2008, Permira’s credit platform manages about €17 billion of assets. Its CLO strategy is run by its co-head of Permira Credit, Ariadna Stefanuscu. 

The firm is one of a few trying to push into the US market for CLOs and other structured deals. Hedge fund Arini and Sona Asset Management, both mostly based out of Europe, have hired staff either focused on US leveraged loans or CLO bonds this past year. In the US, hedge fund Chatham Asset Management also recently launched a CLO platform to dive into the market.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:29 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsEuropean Firm Permira Enters US CLO Market as Issuance Booms

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

335.10
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.3 (2.85%)

Adani Power share price

460.75
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-15.4 (-3.23%)

Tata Steel share price

142.80
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.82%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

256.90
03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
8.8 (3.55%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,897.50
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
61.4 (3.34%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

799.30
03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.45 (1.58%)

Federal Bank share price

209.40
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-1.4 (-0.66%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

1,052.40
03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-94 (-8.2%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

649.40
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-48.3 (-6.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.30
03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-5.52%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.63
03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.53 (-5.38%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,106.00
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
414.9 (8.84%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.55
03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.5 (8.62%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.01
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.53 (8.58%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.40
03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,975.00330.00
    Chennai
    77,981.00330.00
    Delhi
    78,133.00330.00
    Kolkata
    77,985.00330.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.