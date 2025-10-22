European shares dip as investors gauge earnings, geopolitical jitters

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - European shares nudged lower on Wednesday, as investors gauged a flurry of lacklustre corporate earnings and uncertainty over planned negotiations between Washington and other countries.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% at 571.58 points, as of 0712 GMT. Other major regional indexes struggled for a clear direction.

Germany's DAX slipped 0.2%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX edged 0.1% higher.

UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%. Data showed British inflation and a key underlying measure of price growth both unexpectedly held steady in September.

A planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart was put on hold on Tuesday, and ambiguity lingered over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Shares of French beauty conglomerate L'Oreal dropped 7.1% on Wednesday after the company posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly growth, but projected improving demand in China.

The STOXX aerospace & defence index rose nearly 1%, with Hensoldt and Renk up 3.1% and 4.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks also climbed about 1%, while the technology sector dipped 0.9%.

In other moves, shares of Adidas dropped 2.1% even as the German sportswear brand raised its annual operating profit outlook.

Barclays rose 2.7% after the lender announced a surprise 500-million-pound ($671 million) share buyback plan and upgraded its performance target for the year.

Hermes fell 4.7% despite signalling a slight improvement in key market China.