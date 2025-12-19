European shares muted as bank gains offset broader losses

(For a Reuters live blog on ‍U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday, as losses in tech and consumer stocks were limited by gains in heavyweight banks, but were set to end a week ⁠of economic data releases and ⁠central bank decisions with robust gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ⁠was down 0.1% at 584.96 as of 0309 GMT, a day after it logged its ‍best ‌one-day performance in more than three weeks.

Major regional markets traded in negative ​territory, with Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 losing 0.1% each.

Most major sectors inched lower, with personal and household goods trading at the bottom. German sportswear retailers Adidas and Puma fell 0.7% and 2.2%, respectively, after U.S. peer Nike reported a drop in gross margins for the second consecutive quarter.

On the ​flip ⁠side, banks gained 0.2% and were among the top gainers on the benchmark ⁠index.

Market sentiment improved following Thursday's unexpected slowdown in U.S. consumer ‌price inflation, strengthening expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2026.

However, analysts cautioned against over-optimism, noting that the ​data was likely distorted downward by the recent government shutdown and should be interpreted with caution.