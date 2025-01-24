(Bloomberg) -- European stocks closed at a record high, as corporate earnings kicked into high gear.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.4% to close at 530.34, notching an all-time closing high. EQT AB rallied the most since 2023 after the Swedish private equity group reported increased exit activity and said private markets returned to their long-term growth trajectory. Swedbank AB shares hit a record level as the firm reported better-than-expected profit from lending.

Meanwhile, Puma plunged 23%, the most on record, as the German sportswear company’s earnings missed analyst estimates. Primark-owner Associated British Foods Plc dropped as it cut its guidance for sales growth at the discount fashion retailer, blaming weak UK consumer sentiment.

Europe’s benchmark index has marked an upbeat start to the year as investors bet that US President Donald Trump could take a softer-than-feared stance on tariffs. Still, there are signs the rally could be overheating as a larger share of Stoxx 600 constituents is gaining ground, posing challenges to further gains.

“We expect earnings growth to be the key driver of returns rather than a re-rating, given our outlook for steady to rising bond yields,” said Panmure Liberum strategist Susana Cruz. “Positive surprises in the coming season should give a boost to sectors where sentiment is shifting, like travel, leisure, and financials.”

She added that the bar for better-than-expected results was higher for tech, mining and chemicals stocks.

For more on equity markets:

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com