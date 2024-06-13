European Stocks Drop Further From Record as Rates Path in Focus

European stocks retreated from near record-high levels, as investors assessed the outlook for interest rates after Federal Reserve policymakers dialed back their expectations for cuts this year.

European stocks retreated from near record-high levels, as investors assessed the outlook for interest rates after Federal Reserve policymakers dialed back their expectations for cuts this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 0.8% by 2:24 p.m. in London, after rallying by the most in five weeks on Wednesday as data showed cooling US inflation. France’s CAC 40 Index fell 1.3%. The French benchmark is down about 3% since Monday, heading for its worst week in a year on political turmoil.

The autos and chemical sectors led declines in Europe Thursday. Among individual stocks, Wise Plc sank by the most on record after the fintech firm’s outlook for revenue growth disappointed investors. Novo Nordisk A/S was subdued after a newspaper report said Denmark was telling doctors that the company’s weight-loss drug Wegovy should be used to a lesser extent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

European stocks have made only modest gains in June, even as investors bet on central bank policy easing this year. The European Central Bank cut rates this month, although the Fed signaled on Wednesday that it expects to lower borrowing costs only once in 2024 instead of the three reductions penciled in previously.

That hawkish indication is weighing on investor sentiment Thursday, Liberum strategist Joachim Klement said. “However, investors should not forget that inflation in Europe and the UK is lower than in the US. This should give European market the necessary support to continue their 2024 rally and overcome the soft spot of recent weeks," he said.

The UK’s FTSE 100 edged lower. Labour Leader Keir Starmer set out his party’s plan for government, focused on economic growth and security, a crunch moment for Britain’s would-be prime minister ahead of the general election on July 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SECTORS IN FOCUS:

For more on equity markets:

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With assistance from Michael Msika.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!