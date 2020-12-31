European stocks fall on final trading day of tumultuous year

European stocks dropped in thin trading on the final trading day of a rollercoaster year that will leave the region’s main benchmark short of recouping all its losses from the pandemic .

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4% at 8:15 a.m. in London, taking its annual decline to 4.1%. The volume of trading in the final shortened session ahead of the New Year’s day holiday was less than half the 30-day average, with many markets closed for New Year’s eve including Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

European shares have rebounded from the almost seven-year low reached in March, first boosted by broad stimulus measures, and later by optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help restore economic normalcy. Greater political clarity also helped risk assets, following the US election and a Brexit deal.

“When the UK-EU trade deal is coupled with vaccine optimism it suggests the most beaten-down UK stock are set for magnificent recovery, especially when one considers UK equity market has been one of the worst-performing major global markets since the Brexit referendum in June 2016," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, wrote in a note. “The Brexit deal is likely to have a knock-on impact on risk appetite for European equities."

Still, the impact of Covid-19 is evident in the winners and losers of 2020, with growth sectors such as technology and consumer companies coming out on top, while banks and energy have lagged. The unique nature of the pandemic also hurt travel and leisure shares and service-oriented industries, while boosting stay-at-home trades.

Among countries, Spain has fared the worst for a second year in a row, with the IBEX 35 Index suffering from a heavy weighting of financial and tourism-related stocks. The UK also underperformed, although it has rebounded in recent sessions following the Brexit deal. Sweden emerged a clear winner, thanks to a strong presence of digital companies. Germany’s DAX Index also outperformed, rising to a record high this week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

