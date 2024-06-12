European Stocks Jump as US CPI Cools Before Fed Rate Decision
European stocks rose to a session high after the US reported slower-than-estimated inflation, encouraging traders that the Federal Reserve is likely to lower interest rates later this year, just hours before the central bank provides updated rate projections.
