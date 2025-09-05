European stocks rise, long-dated yields ease ahead of US jobs data

By Elizabeth Howcroft

PARIS -European equities rose in early trading on Friday while long-dated bond yields eased, as expectations for U.S. rate cuts helped markets overcome concerns about fiscal deficits in various countries.

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Thursday after weekly jobs data showed more jobless claims than expected. Asian stocks tracked Wall Street higher overnight.

At 0752 GMT, the MSCI World Equity Index was up 0.3% on the day and Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.4%, set to end the week slightly higher overall after recovering from a dip earlier in the week.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% and France's CAC 40 was up 0.2%.

Markets are all but certain of a quarter-point cut at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day rate-setting meeting on September 17, according to LSEG data.

Traders will be looking to the monthly U.S. jobs report due later in the session to confirm their expectations. A weaker labour market boosts stocks because it raises expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates.

"We have already seen yesterday the sign that perhaps there will be a weakening in jobs, paving the way for a done deal in September," said Francesco Sandrini, head of multi-asset strategies at Amundi.

Today's numbers "can confirm to some extent an easing stance of the Federal Reserve," Sandrini added.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already reinforced rate cut speculation with an unexpectedly dovish speech at last month's Fed symposium in Jackson Hole.

"Unless it's an absolutely stellar payrolls print, it's hard to see too much that's going to change the market away from locking in a September cut," said Ken Crompton, head of rates strategy at National Australia Bank.

"Beyond that, the terminal rate and how you get there, that's arguably still up for grabs."

Market sentiment has recovered in recent sessions after global stocks fell earlier this week and long-date bond yields in Europe hit their highest in years, as investors became concerned about the state of various countries' finances, particularly Britain and France.

Yields eased on Friday, with France's 30-year yield at 4.3944%, down from a peak of 4.523% on Wednesday, and the UK's 30-year yield at 5.563%, after borrowing costs hit their highest level since 1998 earlier in the week.

The benchmark 10-year German yield was at 2.7122%. German industrial orders unexpectedly fell in July, data on Friday showed.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries were at 4.8593%, having touched their lowest in three weeks during Asian trading.

The U.S. dollar eased, with the dollar index down 0.2% at 98.054, while the euro was up 0.2% at $1.1678.

After months of negotiations, the U.S. signed a deal to impose lower auto tariffs on Japan. The dollar was down 0.3% against the yen, with the pair at 148.14.

Oil prices were in their third day of declines. Brent crude futures fell 0.5% to $66.65 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 0.6% to $63.05.

Gold was steady at $3,546.24, having hit a record peak of $3,578.50 on Wednesday.