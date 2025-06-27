European Stocks Set for Weekly Gain on Trade Optimism With US

European stocks were set for a weekly gain on optimism that the European Union and the US can clinch some form of trade agreement in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9% by 3:45 p.m. in London, with automakers and consumer products stocks outperforming. Sportswear companies Adidas AG and Puma SE rose after US peer Nike Inc.’s fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations and it said a yearlong sales decline is starting to ease.

Bloomberg reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders behind closed doors she was confident a deal with the US could be reached before the deadline to avoid an economically damaging escalation.

Sentiment was also supported by comments from US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who said the US and China had finalized a trade understanding reached last month in Geneva. China said it has further confirmed details of a trade framework with Washington.

Advertisement

The main European regional index is on track for a 7% advance in the first half of the year, outperforming US peers. European stock funds are set for their second-largest annual inflow ever, with investors pouring $46 billion into the region so far in 2025, Bank of America Corp. said, citing EPFR Global data.

As the first half of the year draws to a close, traders will now likely seek a fresh catalyst to extend the rally. A positive outcome to the trade negotiations with the US could offer that, though von der Leyen has said the European Union is ready for all eventualities, including a breakdown in talks.

Meanwhile, inflation edged up in France and Spain but the rise won’t be enough to concern European Central Bank officials, who are optimistic their 2% target will be met sustainably this year.

Advertisement

Among other individual movers, Knorr-Bremse AG fell 2.9% after Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the rating of the German braking systems manufacturer. Schneider Electric SE shares gained 5.8% after the electrical equipment firm reiterated its full-year guidance on a pre-close analyst call, which Oddo BHF described as “reassuring.”

For more on equity markets:

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

With assistance from Michael Msika, Sabrina Nelson Garcinuno and Sagarika Jaisinghani.

Advertisement

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.