European Stocks Slip as German Data Lifts Bond Yields Further
European equities fell for the second straight day, touching a three-week low, as accelerating inflation in Germany lifted bond yields and reinforced belief that central banks across the developed world will not be able to ease policy as much as earlier expected.
