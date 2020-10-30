European stocks steady as eurozone growth rebounds

European stock markets steadied Friday, pulling back from virus-driven losses on news of rebounding economic growth across the region.

Catching up with Thursday's losses on Wall Street, Asian bourses tumbled heading into the weekend with sentiment roiled ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election and uncertainty over a key American stimulus package.

"Stocks remain under pressure (also) after global daily coronavirus cases hit a record high after breaching the 500,000 threshold," said Joshua Mahony, analyst at IG trading group.

Eurozone output soared by a record 12.7% in the third quarter as the bloc bounced back from the depths of the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed Friday.

But, despite the rebound, total gross domestic product in the 19-country zone is still 4.3% down on the third quarter of 2019.

In the European Union, GDP increased by 12.1% in the third quarter but remained 3.9% down on the same period last year.

The news came one day after official data showed the US economy expanded by a record 33.1% in the same period, after a 31.4-% collapse in the previous three months.

- 'Double dip fears' -

Markets remain fearful however that the world economy could now be heading for a double-dip recession.

"Growth data for the third quarter have impressed today, with Spanish, German, French, and eurozone readings all coming in above market estimates," added Mahony.

"However, it comes as no surprise to see markets fail to post a proportionate rally (due to) fears of a double-dip recession."

Equities and oil prices have endured a torrid week as governments are forced to act to contain a second wave of disease in the northern hemisphere.

European Central Bank boss Christine Lagarde on Thursday warned that the eurozone economy was "losing momentum more rapidly than expected" after a partial summer rebound.

Eyes are now on Tuesday's US presidential election, with expectations Joe Biden will win the White House, while Democrats could sweep both houses of Congress, which observers say could see the passage of a huge new stimulus package.

Traders remain nervous that US President Donald Trump could contest any tight result on claims of mail-in voter fraud.

Meanwhile in corporate news Friday, shares in airline group IAG rebounded around two percent despite the owner of British Airways and Iberia posting a net loss of 1.76 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in the third quarter on coronavirus fallout.

Air France-KLM shares sank by nearly three percent after the carrier posted a similar net loss of 1.7 billion euros for the same period.









This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

