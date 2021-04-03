Europe’s world-beating equity rally thrives where others falter

Value and cyclical sectors rallied strongly in the first quarter, with the Stoxx 600 gauges for autos, lenders, and travel and leisure up around 20%. Europe not only benefits from its discount valuations and the strong presence of banking stocks, but also from being one of the least crowded equity regions globally, according to JPMorgan strategists. The Stoxx 600 has lagged the S&P 500 in all but two years of the past decade.