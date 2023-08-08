Eurozone banking stocks suffer strong losses as Italy approves 40% windfall tax1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:22 PM IST
Eurozone banking stocks fall as Italy approves 40 per cent windfall tax on banks' extra profits, to be applied in 2023.
Eurozone banking stocks suffered strong losses on Tuesday, with STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index falling about 2 per cent, after Italy approved a proposal to levy a 40 per cent windfall tax, which will apply only in 2023, on banks.
