This battery stock rallies 10% on strong Q2 results. Brokerages have 'Buy' tag
- Amara Raja Batteries shares jumped more than 10% on the BSE in Friday's trading session
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumped more than 10% to ₹579 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the company reported a 39% rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹201 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales, as compared to ₹144 crore in the same period last fiscal year.