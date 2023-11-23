Stock at upper circuit: NSE listed stock Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been in uptrend after ushering in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Servotech Power Systems share price has ascended to the tune of 380 per cent. But, it seems that the EV charger stock still has some steam left in it. During early morning session on Thursday, this multibagger stock opend upside at ₹79.10 apiece levels and touched 5 per cent upper circuit.

Servotech Power Systems news

The EV charger company is news today for receiving BPCL order. The company has informed Indian stock market bourses that it has received BPCL order for 2649 EV chargers.

"Servotech Power Systems Ltd., the leading manufacturer of EV Chargers in the country, has bagged 2649 AC EV charger orders from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The company will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing 2649 AC EV Chargers strategically across the nation, equipping petrol pumps in major Indian cities under the BPCL E-drive Project, playing a key role in the widespread implementation of EV charging solutions. The range of EV chargers includes 3 kW and 7 kW for this project. The manufacturing and production of these AC chargers has already begun and the supply of the chargers will begin from December 15th and will be completed within three months," Servotech Power Systems said in its NSE exchange filing.

Speaking on BPCL order, Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems said, "We are honoured to lead India's E-Mobility revolution in partnership with BPCL, collaborating closely to establish an energy corridor enabling on-the-move charging for electric vehicles across India. The company's state-of-the-art AC EV Chargers will contribute to the realization of India's ambitious goals in the E-Mobility sector. Implementing these chargers will not only enhance the convenience of EV charging but will also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation. As India continues to embrace electric mobility, Servotech stands committed to driving innovation in EV charging technology, supporting the nation's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem. This step will undoubtedly be a significant milestone, paving the way for a robust and expansive charging network, essential for the future of high-capacity EV charging."

The NSE-listed organization that develops tech-enabled EV Charging solutions leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space. We offer an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different EVs and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

