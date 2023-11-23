EV charger stock Servotech Power Systems hits upper circuit after receiving BPCL order. Do you own?
Servotech Power Systems has received BPCL order for 2649 AC EV chargers
Stock at upper circuit: NSE listed stock Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been in uptrend after ushering in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Servotech Power Systems share price has ascended to the tune of 380 per cent. But, it seems that the EV charger stock still has some steam left in it. During early morning session on Thursday, this multibagger stock opend upside at ₹79.10 apiece levels and touched 5 per cent upper circuit.
