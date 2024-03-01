Stock market today: EV charging solution company Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been hitting headlines for receiving orders from oil PSUs these days. After receiving around ₹102 crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Ltd (HPCL), the energy company has today declared that it has received another order worth ₹111 crore from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited. Once the EV charger company shared this stock market news in an exchange filing today, shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd attracted buying attention from Dalal Street bulls. Servotech Power Systems shares ascended to an intraday high of ₹103 apiece on NSE, logging a nearly 3.50 percent rise on Friday session. While ascending to this intraday high, the energy stock came close to its existing lifetime high of ₹108.70 per share.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the ₹11 crore IOC order, Servotech Power Systems Ltd said, "With reference to the captioned subject, we are enclosing herewith a Press Release with respect to “Company has bagged an order of 1400 DC fast EV chargers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and other EV charger OEMs."

In a press release attached to the exchange filing Servotech Power Systems Ltd said, “Servotech Power Systems Ltd has bagged an order of 1400 DC fast EV chargers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and other EV charger OEMs. The total order is valued at 111 crores and involves two charger variants of 60 kW and 120 kW. The order secured by IOCL involves Servotech manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritizing deployment at Indian Oil petrol pumps and other said locations."

SERVOTECH POWER SYSTEMS More Information

"Additionally, Servotech will also manufacture and supply the rest of the chargers to EV charger OEMs. This move is seen as an important step as it will promote decarbonized mobility and cater to the evolving needs of the EV charging infrastructure," the EV charger company added.

Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd had witnessed strong buying around a week ago when it was declared to have received an HPCL order worth ₹102 crore. The energy company had informed Indian exchanges about bagging a significant order for nearly 1500 DC fast EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and other EV charger OEMs.

Before HPCL, Servotech Power System Ltd had received 1800 DC EV chargers orders from BPCL. The total number of EV charger orders from oil marketing companies and EV charger OEMs stands at 4700 units.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!