EV charger stock Servotech Power Systems near life-time high after receiving IOC order. Details here
Stock market today: Servotech Power Systems has informed Indian exchanges about bagging IOC order worth ₹111 crore
Stock market today: EV charging solution company Servotech Power Systems Ltd has been hitting headlines for receiving orders from oil PSUs these days. After receiving around ₹102 crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Ltd (HPCL), the energy company has today declared that it has received another order worth ₹111 crore from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited. Once the EV charger company shared this stock market news in an exchange filing today, shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd attracted buying attention from Dalal Street bulls. Servotech Power Systems shares ascended to an intraday high of ₹103 apiece on NSE, logging a nearly 3.50 percent rise on Friday session. While ascending to this intraday high, the energy stock came close to its existing lifetime high of ₹108.70 per share.
