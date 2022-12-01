EV company posted highest ever monthly sales record of 116%, scrip rises 3%

The shares of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd closed today at ₹69.55 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.27% from the previous close of ₹67.35. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,081,878 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,082,370 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.03% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 17.74% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹100.70 on (17/01/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹47.80 on (26/05/2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 70.09% and a public stake of 29.91%.