EV, solar power stock Servotech Power allots shares to US and Mauritius-based FIIs
Solar power company allotted 15 lakh equity shares to Minerva Ventures Fund against the same number of warrants, allotted to the US-based FII in Jan 2024
Stock market today: Shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd have been in the news since early morning. The solar power and EV charging solution company has declared the allotment of equity shares to Minerva Venture Funds and Forbes EMF against the warrants issued to these FIIs in January 2024. The energy company said in its stock market communication that the share allotment committee of the company has allotted 15 lakh shares each to the US-based FII Minerva Ventures Fund and Mauritius-based Forbes EMF.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started