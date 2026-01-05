EV, solar stock Servotech Renewable Power in focus as company forays into E-3W business. Details here

Servotech Renewable Power System, a manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and power backup solutions, in its regulatory filing today, said that it has entered the electric three-wheeler segment with the launch of SULTAN, marking a significant expansion of its clean mobility portfolio.

The announcement was made at the company’s annual flagship event, SUNKALP. As part of this expansion, Servotech unveiled SULTAN, a lithium-ion battery engineered specifically for electric three-wheelers, along with Zest, a dedicated battery charger designed to enhance charging efficiency and vehicle uptime for three-wheeler OEMs, dealers, and distributors.

The company also introduced Voltie, its 2 kW on-grid solar inverter engineered for residential and small-scale commercial use, further strengthening its renewable energy offerings.

India’s electric three-wheeler segment has emerged as one of the fastest-growing categories within electric mobility, supported by urbanisation, rising last-mile delivery needs, and policy incentives.

According to the company, the SULTAN lithium-ion battery is available in two models—51.2V/105Ah and 64V/105Ah—developed for e-rickshaws, e-autos, and e-cargos. It uses LFP chemistry to offer a lighter form factor and improved payload capacity, while Zest is a purpose-built charger designed to reduce charging time and enhance battery protection.

Commenting on the development, Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, said, “Our entry into the electric three-wheeler segment is a natural progression of Servotech’s journey in clean energy. We have built strong leadership in solar and EV charging, and we are now excited to extend that expertise into lithium solutions for micromobility.”

Servotech Renewable Power share price remains under pressure The company’s shares have been receiving a severe beating from Dalal Street investors since June, crashing 53% from their recent highs. After closing three out of the last four months in losses, the sell-off further deepened in the current month, with the stock losing another 1.5%.

The shares have ended 2025 with a sharp crash of 52.3%, their biggest calendar-year fall in the last five years. Even as the short-term trend appears weak, the stock’s long-term performance still looks impressive, as it is higher by 3500% in the last five years.

Between 2020 and 2024, the stock enjoyed a sustained bull run, closing all those calendar years higher and delivering a massive return of 22,420%.