EV stock jumps 7% despite weak trends on Dalal Street. Do you own?

Mercury Ev-Tech share price jumped over 7% on Friday led by strong buying momentum despite weakness in the broader Indian stock market today. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 7.24% to ₹45 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Mercury Ev-Tech share price today comes amid a sell-off in the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. The BSE Sensex dropped over 0.3%, while the Nifty 50 was trading below 25,800 level.

Mercury Ev-Tech has announced that its Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Charmy Milind Joshi has tendered her resignation.

“... this is to inform you that Mrs. Charmy Milind Joshi vide letter dated October 30, 2025 has tendered her resignation from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company,” Mercury Ev-Tech said in a regulatory filing on October 30.

The company added that Joshi will continue her role until closing hours of November 24, 2025.

Mercury Ev-Tech is a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EV), including electric three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and industrial fleets. It also manufactures components of EVs such as battery, chassis and motor controller.

Mercury Ev-Tech Share Price Performance Mercury Ev-Tech shares have been on a steep downward trend. The EV stock has declined 7% in one month and has dropped 12% in three months. Mercury Ev-Tech share price has fallen 32% in six months and has plunged 54% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year period, the smallcap stock has fallen more than 60%.

However, the long term, Mercury Ev-Tech share price has delivered stellar multibagger returns. The stock has jumped 750% in the past three years, and has surged by a staggering 7,340% in five years.

At 12:10 PM, Mercury Ev-Tech share price was trading 3.55% higher at ₹43.45 apiece on the BSE.