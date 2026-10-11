EV stock to buy: Ather Energy shares - 130% returns in a year, Bank of Baroda Caps sees 19% more upside | Target price

Ather Energy shares have risen sharply since listing in May 2025. BOBCAPS sees further upside and expects the company’s planned move into the 1–1.25 lakh segment to support its expansion into the mass market.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published11 Oct 2026, 06:50 PM IST
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Ather Energy share price target (AI image for representational purpose)
Ather Energy share price target (AI image for representational purpose)

EV stock to buy: Nearly one-and-a-half years after its listing, Ather Energy has emerged as one of the newest multibagger stocks of Dalal Street. Despite its nearly 130% rally in one year, experts are still bullish on the stock. Bank of Baroda Caps sees nearly 19% more upside potential in the EV stock.

Ather Energy share price closed with 2% gain on Friday, after seeing sharp volatility throughout the week.

Ather Energy share price outlook

Ather Energy share price is likely to benefit from its business growth led by capacity boost, lower cost architecture and battery led BOM savings to aid gross margins.

The Bengaluru-headquartered EV maker is venturing into 1-1.25 lakh segment with Konarc/EL launch. Its established premium technology-driven regional brand recognition and shift to convenience segment are likely to help spread “its wings in the mass market segments”, noted BOBCAPS in its report.

“We value Ather at 16x Sep 2028 M-cap/Gross Block, 20% below the average valuation of TVS and BJAUT two key companies (leaders in EV segment) in the 2-W segment,” read the BOBCAPS report.

Ather Energy share price target

The brokerage gave a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock with a target price of 1,680 per share. “We value Ather at 16x Sep 2028 M-cap/Gross Block ratio, 20% below average valuation of TVS and BJAUT, arriving at TP of Rs1,680, BUY.”

Ather Energy share price trend

The stock closed 2.01% higher on Friday at 1431.25 per share on BSE. Its share price value has 74% in six months, and 94% in 2026 so far (YTD), as per BSE data. The EV stock has delivered a whopping 129.44% return in one year. The stock debuted on Dalal Street on May 6, 2025.

Ather Energy made a modest debut above its issue price, and closed lower on its first trading day.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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