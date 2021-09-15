EV theme: Stocks that can benefit from this new trend

India's EV revolution that has just started will lead to create many beneficiaries. “We have identified Precision Camshafts and Salzer Electronics as the key beneficiaries of this transition," said Ramdas. While Salzer is on route to set up EV charging stations in the next 8 months, Precision Camshafts aim to become an EV OEM in the long term. This gives exposure to companies at different stages of value addition and that is fundamentally solid, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}