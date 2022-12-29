Even a soft landing would be hard on stocks4 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 07:16 PM IST
Economists think the US will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one. But the prognosis for public companies looks worse
Economists think the US will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one. But the prognosis for public companies looks worse
Even a Soft Landing Would Be Hard on Stocks
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started