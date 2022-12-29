Even a soft landing would be hard on stocks
Economists think the US will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one. But the prognosis for public companies looks worse
Economists think the US will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one. But the prognosis for public companies looks worse
Even a Soft Landing Would Be Hard on Stocks
Even a Soft Landing Would Be Hard on Stocks
BY JUSTIN LAHART | UPDATED DEC 28, 2022 10:38 AM EST
BY JUSTIN LAHART | UPDATED DEC 28, 2022 10:38 AM EST
Economists think the U.S. will either experience a mild recession, or manage to just skirt one. But the prognosis for public companies looks worse.
Economists are generally split on what will happen to the economy in the new year, with some forecasting the U.S. will experience a mild recession and others forecasting a so-called soft landing, where the economy is able to narrowly skirt a downturn.
For most Americans, neither outcome might count as really horrible, particularly if, as many economists think, the job market doesn’t take much of a hit. But for many of the companies that dominate the U.S. stock market, even a soft-landing scenario could be quite painful.
In their effort to combat inflation Federal Reserve policy makers have raised rates sharply over the past year, taking the midpoint of their overnight target range from 0.125% to 4.374%, and they aim to keep raising them in the months ahead. The full effect of rate increases comes with a lag, but plenty of damage has already been done—look no further than the housing market to see that. Meanwhile, other central banks are also raising rates, and with much of the world already in worse shape than the U.S., and that will create additional drags on the economy.
On the other hand, so many businesses are still so desperate for workers that the severe job losses that often characterize downturns might not occur. Moreover, even though inflation has eaten into their spending power, many Americans remain in much better financial shape than they were before the pandemic. And finally, with the economy slowing and inflation starting to cool, many economists and investors believe the Fed won’t raise rates as much as it is currently forecasting, and will be cutting them by the end of the year.
Economists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are among those who think the U.S. will evade recession, while economists at Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays are forecasting mild recessions. Economic forecasts also need to be taken with a fair amount of skepticism, and the unusual circumstances of the pandemic have made that even more true. But imagine for a moment that the economists have got it broadly right. What might that mean for the companies represented in the stock market?
For starters, it is important to remember just how good the pandemic has been for big companies’ businesses. Industry analysts’ current estimates show S&P 500 constituents’ sales per share will come in about 24% higher in 2022 than in 2019, according to S&P Global—a heady pace of growth even after taking inflation into account. For comparison’s sake, U.S. gross domestic product looks as if it will come in about 19% higher in 2022 versus 2019, unadjusted for inflation.
A big reason why S&P sales have outpaced the economy is that a lot of S&P 500 companies are in the business of selling what people bought more of during the pandemic. Much more than the economy itself, the index is geared toward producers and purveyors of goods—by both market value and sales, manufacturers and retailers account for about half the index. In contrast, those sectors account for only about a fifth of U.S. gross output. So as people stocked up on items such as sofas and washing machines, and stayed home rather than spend money on services such as travel and dentist visits, many S&P 500 companies benefited. And some of the services they did shell out more for, such as streaming services, also benefited public companies.
Now people are re-engaging in services such as tourism, haircuts and dentist visits, which probably counts as a plus for the economy but also means that even in a soft economy, spending on goods could fall sharply. For example, if over the four quarters ending in the third quarter of next year spending didn’t grow at all, but services spending grew by 3%, spending on goods would need to fall by 5.8%. The multinational nature of many big public companies makes the situation even worse, since many countries are in far worse shape than the U.S.
Further compounding the problem, some public companies may have difficulty cutting labor costs because in a job market where services companies are eager to add workers, hiring back laid-off employees could be difficult. So in addition to revenues coming under pressure, maintaining profit margins could be even more difficult than usual.
None of which is to say that a soft landing or a mild recession wouldn’t be better for public companies than a more severe downturn. If the job market can weather the Fed’s inflation fight, sales and profits will be primed to grow again when the central bank eases off. But it is too early for investors to start hanging their hopes on that just yet.