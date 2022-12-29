Even a soft landing would be hard on stocks

A big reason why S&P sales have outpaced the economy is that a lot of S&P 500 companies are in the business of selling what people bought more of during the pandemic. Much more than the economy itself, the index is geared toward producers and purveyors of goods—by both market value and sales, manufacturers and retailers account for about half the index. In contrast, those sectors account for only about a fifth of U.S. gross output. So as people stocked up on items such as sofas and washing machines, and stayed home rather than spend money on services such as travel and dentist visits, many S&P 500 companies benefited. And some of the services they did shell out more for, such as streaming services, also benefited public companies.

