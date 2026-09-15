Even Nikhil Kamath is a YouTuber! Jefferies calls Zerodha co-founder a ‘renowned YouTube Podcaster’ - Why this matters?

For years, institutional investment research has operated behind a fairly exclusive curtain. Analyst meetings, investor conferences, earnings calls and management interactions offered professional investors access to conversations that ordinary market participants could rarely hear firsthand. But that wall may be getting thinner—and Nikhil Kamath’s WTF Podcast has just provided a striking example of how quickly the landscape is changing.

A recent LinkedIn post by Rahul Mathur, a pre-seed investor at DeVC and former founder of Verak, highlighted an unusual moment involving global brokerage firm Jefferies. Mathur said he came across a Jefferies research report titled “India Travel: Beyond Search and Stay”, which contained insights from the CEOs of MakeMyTrip and Indian Hotels Company.

What caught his attention was the source: the WTF Podcast by Nikhil Kamath.

Even more amusingly, Mathur noted that Jefferies introduced Kamath as “Co-founder of Zerodha and renowned Youtube Podcaster”, prompting his tongue-in-cheek observation that even Kamath could not escape being labelled a YouTuber.

Behind the joke, however, Mathur saw something much bigger.

Why Nikhil Kamath’s podcast matters Mathur, who said he had subscribed to institutional brokerage research for years, described this as the first time he had seen a brokerage firm use a public YouTube interview as a primary source for research material.

“I’ve been a subscriber of institutional brokerage research for years now, this is the FIRST time I’ve seen a brokerage firm refer to a public YouTube interview as the primary source of research material,” Rahul Mathur wrote in his LinkedIn post.

According to Mathur, the development effectively means that retail investors can now access conversations and insights that were previously largely available through closed-door analyst days, investor forums, conferences and similar offline events.

He argued that investors should therefore look beyond conventional financial sources and have their tools monitor platforms such as YouTube, Substack and other independent media channels.

But the more important shift, in his view, comes from what happens after information becomes freely available.

As independent media makes access to conversations easier and AI makes it increasingly possible to synthesise information from multiple sources, Mathur believes the advantage will increasingly lie in interpretation rather than simply obtaining information.

He pointed to the four-page Jefferies note as an example. The brokerage connected themes from the WTF discussion with its previous research, management interactions and earnings calls. Mathur emphasised that the real value came from two members of the Jefferies team—Prateek and Raghav—connecting those dots.

That distinction could become increasingly important as investors gain access to vast amounts of information almost instantly.

From Zerodha success to media powerhouse Mathur also pushed back against the perception that the WTF Podcast's audience is primarily made up of casual viewers chasing entertainment or short-form clips.

He argued that investors should not be distracted by the comments section beneath Kamath's videos. According to him, the podcast attracts a sizeable sophisticated audience—including industry analysts, CEOs and market participants—who are listening specifically for insights and potential investment signals.

“There is a sizeable sophisticated audience who doesn’t care about podcast format or clips or whatever. There are many who are listening for ‘alpha’ - industry analysts (Jefferies clearly), CEOs (whom I have met) and market movers,” Mathur wrote.

Kamath had already established himself as a major name through Zerodha's success. Mathur argued that the Jefferies reference represented an important additional validation for the WTF Podcast, elevating it beyond the conventional perception of a YouTube interview show.

In his assessment, the podcast is increasingly entering the same conversation as national publications and research houses that are routinely cited as sources.

Mathur also pointed to Zerodha's early recognition of the potential of independent media in financial services. He noted the company's Zero1 Network experiment and its subsequent move towards building first-party media intellectual property, including WTF, Zero1 by Zerodha, Markets by Zerodha, and Rainmatter shows.

The strategy, he suggested, reflects the importance of controlling the narrative through first-party content, even though creating such intellectual property is considerably more difficult.

For Nikhil Kamath, the development also underlines how far the WTF Podcast has travelled in just three years.

“Nikhil was already a superstar with Zerodha’s success. But, this coverage from Jefferies is very big validation for the WTF Podcast. It puts the show in the same league as national publications & research houses which get quoted as sources,” Mathur wrote.

The broader implication extends well beyond one podcast. Mathur believes YouTube is becoming an increasingly important forum for conversations involving public-market investors. He cited even media-shy fund managers appearing on podcasts as evidence of the changing environment.