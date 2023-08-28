Evergrande shares plunge 79% as trade resumes; extends creditor voting2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, lost $2.2 billion, or 79% of its market value on Monday when it resumed trading following a 17-month suspension to restructure its offshore debt
