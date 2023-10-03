Evergrande shares volatile as trading resumes after suspension

Shares of debt-laden Chinese property giant Evergrande jumped as trading resumed on Tuesday after a suspension as the embattled developer said its billionaire founder was being investigated over unspecified crimes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Evergrande share price initially jumped more than 60% when trading resumed before dropping again. Evergrande shares were last trading up 18.75% at HK$0.38. The stock has lost around 75% of its value since August.

Last Thursday, the world’s most indebted developer Evergrande shares were suspended after a report that its chairman and founder, Hui Ka Yan, had been placed under police surveillance. The company later said in a statement that Hui was being investigated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The once top Chinese developer has been embroiled in a debt crisis that reached a turning point when it defaulted on its offshore debt obligations in late 2021, sending jitters through global markets amid fears of contagion, Reuters reported.

Evergrande had estimated debts of $328 billion at the end of June.

The crisis intensified last month when the developer said it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing investigation in its subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group. It also shelved its key meetings planned for debt restructuring.

Reuters reported last Tuesday that a major Evergrande offshore creditor group was planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the developer if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by the end of October.

The developer is scheduled to have a hearing on a winding up petition on October 30.

