Home >Markets >Stock Markets >'Everyone would have then become Rakesh Jhunjhunwala': Indian billionaire's quip on stock markets

Harsh Goenka
1 min read . 12:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an Indian ace investor whose portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, who is popular on social media and often shares interesting posts, recently shared a witty remark which said how the key to the stock markets is not an easy deal or else everyone would have become like the Indian veteran investor and stock market trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Known as the 'Big Bull' and the 'Warren Buffet of India', Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and investments are closely watched by the stock market participants as he has created enormous wealth over the past years from his stock market bets and strategies.

Indian billionaire Goenka on twitter wrote: ''Market ka taala..Aasan nahin hai lala.. Nahin toh sab ban jaate jhunjhunwala!'' (key to markets is not easy, or else everyone would have become Jhunjhunwala).

Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant, manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises and invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He tends to favor stocks in the finance, tech, retail and pharma sectors to name a few. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates publicly holds 38 stocks with a net worth of over 20,360 crore, as per Trendlyne.

His new bet is an ultra-low cost airline, Akasa Airline, with 70 aircraft. Jhunjhunwala would invest $35 million and own 40% of the carrier, as per media reports. His bold bet in airlines comes at a time when the market has seen some airlines collapse in the face of intense fare wars, high costs and severely impacted by the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian stock markets have seen a massive surge in the new, first time investors amid the pandemic, who have turned up to participate and take advantage of the opportunities in the markets. The benchmark indices have crossed record high levels in the past few sessions with the bellwether Sensex crossing 54,000 mark and Nifty surpassing 16,000 milestone last week.

