Ex-Blackstone India exec hunts for next star in IPO market

MTAR Technologies, a precision engineering firm that Cyriac bought from Blackstone Group Inc. in 2017 when he left the private equity firm, has seen shares risen almost 62% since its March debut. The listing is part of India’s red-hot initial public offerings market where companies have raised about $4 billion since the start of the year, on track for the busiest first-half since 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. UBS Group AG expects a record year for first-time share sales in the country despite the coronavirus pandemic.

