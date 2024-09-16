Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO: Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online as focus shifts to listing

  • Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO: The initial public issue began on September 11, 2024, and concluded on September 13, 2024. The allotment for the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO is expected to be out soon as the focus shifts to listing. Here are steps to check allotment

Ujjval Jauhari
Published16 Sep 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO: The initial public issue began on September 11, 2024, and concluded on September 13, 2024. The allotment for the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO is expected to be out soon as the focus shifts to listing.

Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The registrar for the Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, while the book running lead manager is Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd.

Steps to check Excellent Wires and Packaging IPO Allotment Status

Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue and the stock will list on NSE , investors can check allotment status on the registrar's website or the NSE

 

Step1- Click on registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html#google_vignette

Step2- click on Company selection and from the drop down select the company name Excellent Wires and Packaging.

Step 3] Select among any from Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 4] Enter these details from the option selected

Step 5] Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

Hence the investors can check the status on the NSE website also entering details in the similar manner

Excellent Wires and Packaging GMP or Grey Market Premium

Excellent Wires and Packaging's shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Excellent Wires and Packaging has a grey market premium (GMP) of 0 per share. This demonstrates that Excellent Wires and Packaging shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.

This indicates that market participants are expecting the Excellent Wires and Packaging's shares to list at the issue price of 90 with no listing gains.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 04:52 PM IST
