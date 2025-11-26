Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing: Excelsoft Technologies shares will list on the Indian stock market today following strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). The Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is today, 26 November 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from 19 to 21 November, while the IPO allotment date was 24 November. The Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is Wednesday, 26 November, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, November 26, 2025, the equity shares of Excelsoft Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

It added that the above-mentioned scrip will be part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, and trading of the stock will be available from 10:00 am.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO was heavily oversubscribed. Ahead of the share listing, investors are tracking trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today indicates a muted debut.

Here’s what Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today, ahead of the share debut signals:

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP Today Excelsoft Technologies shares are showing a muted trend in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share. This suggests that Excelsoft Technologies shares are trading just ₹7 apiece above the issue price in the unlisted market.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing Price Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP today signals an estimated listing price of ₹127 apiece, reflecting a premium of nearly 6% over the IPO price of ₹120 per share.

Analysts expect the Excelsoft Technologies shares to list at a modest premium in the Indian stock market today.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Key Details The public issue commenced on Wednesday, 19 November, and concluded on Friday, 21 November. The IPO allotment date was Monday, 24 November, and the Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date is Wednesday, 26 November. Excelsoft Technologies shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO price band was 120 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹500 crore from the book-building issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 1.50 crore equity shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares, amounting to ₹320 crore.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO was subscribed 43.19 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.62 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category and 101.69 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 47.55 times the subscription.

Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

