Excelsoft Technologies share price falls over 5% after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies fell over 5% after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date was fixed as 26 November 2025, and the stock was listed at a healthy premium on both the stock exchanges.

Excelsoft Technologies shares were listed at ₹135 apiece on BSE and NSE, a premium of 12.50% to the issue price of ₹120 per share. The stock further rallied up to 18% intraday to touch a high of ₹142.65 apiece on the BSE.

However, after the strong listing, Excelsoft Technologies share price witnessed selling pressure at a high level, resulting in a decline of 5.48% from its listing price to a low of ₹127.60 per share.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing today was better than the Street estimates. Ahead of the share debut, Excelsoft Technologies' IPO GMP today hinted at a listing premium of more than 4% over the IPO price.

Should you buy, sell or hold Excelsoft Technologies shares after listing? Excelsoft operates in the high‐growth learning and assessment SaaS segment, catering to educational institutions, corporate L&D, and government bodies. The company serves 76 global clients, which provides predictable, recurring revenues through multi-year contracts.

“While Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing was healthy, it largely aligns with expectations of modest listing gains. Investors allotted shares may consider booking partial profits while holding the rest for medium-term growth, supported by the company’s SaaS model, global presence, and strong financial momentum,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Nyati advises maintaining a stop loss near ₹130 to manage downside risk.

Excelsoft Technologies’ FY25 PAT growth was 172%, supported by operating leverage and expanding digital adoption across markets. However, analysts believe risks remain.

“A significant client concentration with Pearson (contributing ~59% of revenue) poses a major disruption risk in case of any contract loss or slowdown. Additionally, the IPO valuation appeared aggressive (Pre IPO P/E ~35), leaving limited room for sharp near-term upside,” Nyati said.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO worth ₹500 crore was open from November 19 to 21, and was subscribed 43.19 times in total. Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India was the Excelsoft Technologies IPO registrar.

At 1:35 PM, Excelsoft Technologies share price was trading at ₹128.15 apiece on the BSE, down 5.07% from its listing price, while up 6.79% from its issue price.

