Excelsoft Technologies share price makes strong debut, lists at ₹135 — up 12.5% from issue price

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Listing: Excelsoft Technologies share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, November 26, listing at a premium of over 12%.

Excelsoft Technologies share price got listed at ₹135 apiece on the NSE and BSE — a premium of 12.5% over its issue price of ₹120.

Excelsoft Technologies' listing beat Street expectations, as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹7 per share, suggesting a likely listing price of around ₹127, translating into a premium of 5.83% over the upper end of the price band.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Details Excelsoft Technologies IPO opened on November 19 and closed on November 21, with allotments finalised on November 24. The ₹500 crore issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares amounting to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale of 2.67 crore shares totalling ₹320 crore.

The price band was set at ₹114– ₹120 per share, and the lot size was fixed at 125 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of ₹15,000.

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds toward capital expenditure for a new building at its Mysore property, upgrades, including external electrical systems and IT infrastructure, along with general corporate purposes.

Anand Rathi Advisors acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India served as the registrar.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO saw strong demand, recording an overall subscription of 45.46x by Day 3. The retail category was subscribed 16.44x, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment saw a massive 107.04x subscription, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment 50.06x bids.

In total, the company received bids for 132.59 crore shares against 2.91 crore shares available.

The company also raised ₹150 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening on November 18, 2025.

About Excelsoft Technologies Founded on June 12, 2000, Excelsoft Technologies is a global vertical SaaS provider specialising in learning and assessment solutions. With more than 20 years of industry expertise, the company delivers technology-driven platforms across multiple education and assessment segments, supported by long-term partnerships with enterprise clients worldwide.

Its products are fully cloud-native and built on open, standards-compliant APIs, enabling seamless scalability for organisations of all sizes. Security, reliability and high performance remain central pillars of its platform architecture.

