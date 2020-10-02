Exchange outage is latest blow to Tokyo’s financial hub dreams

Tokyo Stock Exchange has long sought to position itself as a “we never close" outlet, and a crucial part of the capital’s pitch as a business hub. Unlike equity markets in nearby Hong Kong, natural disasters such as typhoons have never forced the exchange to close. Markets remained open even in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which struck with minutes of trading time left. Unlike bourses in the U.S., there are no circuit breakers in places to limit volatility in the cash equity market.