Exchange volumes in September improved sequentially in all segments, according to data analysed by ICICI Securities.

In the month, NSE’s cash average daily turnover value (ADTV) was ₹68500 crore versus an average of ₹68900 crore during April-August. BSE’s September cash ADTV was up 18% month-on-month to ₹6100 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, NSE's and BSE's ADTVs were up 23% and 93% respectively. NSE’s cash segment market share stood at 91.8% in September.

In the month, NSE equity derivatives’ ADTV was up 20% driven by both futures and options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV halved. NSE total equity derivatives’ ADTV in September was at ₹69 trillion against ₹57 trillion in previous month. NSE options and futures ADTV grew 20% and 13% sequentially to ₹67 trillion and ₹1.2 tillion respectively. BSE options ADTV declined sharply by 46% to ₹1.6 trillion, said ICICI Securities.

Mutual fund transactions grew 7.6% and 6.8% for BSE and NSE respectively.

CDSL and NSDL added 2.4 million and 0.46 million demat accounts during September in terms of incremental market share, CDSL’s stood at 86% in FY22.

Despite support of higher prices from some key commodities like natural gas and crude, ADTV has remained in the ₹25000-26000 crore range since March 2021 barring spike seen in May, said ICICI Securities..

“On MoM basis, 2% increase in ADTV was purely on account of higher natural gas prices and increase in gold traded volumes. Crude ADTV continues to remain low in futures segment, while in option segment it continues to inch higher. On YoY basis, sharp 25% drop in ADTV is largely on account of bullion," it said.

Gold and silver ADTV are down 50% each on YoY basis on account of lower volumes traded on exchange.

MCX commodity options ADTV growth continues on robust pace led by strong pick-up in crude and gold option volumes in September. MCX options ADTV for the month came in at ₹7640 crore.

