Exchange volumes improve in Sept, commodities remain laggard

In the month, NSE equity derivatives’ ADTV was up 20% driven by both futures and options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV halved. NSE total equity derivatives’ ADTV in September was at ₹69 trillion against ₹57 trillion in previous month. NSE options and futures ADTV grew 20% and 13% sequentially to ₹67 trillion and ₹1.2 tillion respectively. BSE options ADTV declined sharply by 46% to ₹1.6 trillion, said ICICI Securities.