Exchanges cut annual listing fee by 25% for SMEs

Indian stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) have announced reducing annual listing fee by 25% for small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) on their platforms citing challenges faced by companies due to covid-19 outbreak.

“In view of the challenging times faced by the SMEs, NSE has decided to provide 25% rebate on the annual listing fees to the SME companies currently listed on the EMERGE platform of the Exchange," said NSE in a statement.

The revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies as well as for all the firms awaiting to be listed on the exchange, said BSE.

The fee cut has been announced post Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements to rescue the ailing micro, small, and medium enterprises of the country.

“Currently India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by pandemic Covid 19. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support the SMEs which is the backbone of our economy. We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving the SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing," said Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME and Startups.

Overall, there are 322 companies listed on BSE SME Platform and 79 companies, which have migrated to the main board. The 322 companies have raised Rs.3278.84 crores from the market and total market capitalization of these companies as on 17 May 2020 is ₹15,865.39 crore. Till date, 209 companies are listed on NSE SME platform Emerge and have raised a combined of more than ₹3200 crore.

