Exchanges issue guidelines on stock trading of companies in IBC

Mumbai: In a significant move to bring transparency in trading of shares of companies undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange have issued guidelines to safeguard rights of investors. The exchanges said that lack of timely disclosure create information asymmetry and confusion in the market. Therefore, the exchanges have initiated measures to resolve the disclosure issues.

The guidelines come after the massive loss of money suffered by investors in Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares. The stock had risen tremendously on manipulative trading, during the fag end of the resolution process in NCLT, before it was delisted in June. In the March quarter, retail investors held 42.19% significantly increasing from 21.55% in March 2019 and 38.67% in March 2020.

Mint reported on 18 June that a section of retail investors of DHFL plan to approach the Supreme Court against the move by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to allow delisting of the mortgage lender’s shares as part of its resolution plan. Mint reported that, in their plea, investors are set to accuse NCLT and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) of failing to adequately inform them about the impending delisting, which is part of the Piramal group’s approved resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

“In the recent past, we have come across instances where the approved resolution plan provides for delisting of the company or write off/ cancellation/ extinguishment of existing equity shares without any payout/consideration to the existing shareholders. However, it is observed that there is a considerable time lag between the pronouncement of oral order by NCLT and the final written order by NCLT. Companies generally hold on to the information and do not make any/ timely disclosure to the stock exchanges until receipt of a written copy of the Order. By this time, the information may be available to a select group of people and may create information asymmetry and confusion in the market," BSE and NSE said in their statement.

Among the slew of measures, exchanges will issue a detailed guidance note to CIRP companies and the resolution professional (RP) on compliance and disclosure requirements as per Sebi LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, which will be uploaded on the exchange website, an email shall be sent to all the companies which are under CIRP informing them about the guidance note.

The guidance note provides that the RP has to comply with Sebi LODR Regulations and in compliance, shall disclose the fact of approval of resolution plan on oral pronouncement or otherwise of the order on immediate basis and not later than 30 minutes. Additionally, the RP will be required to inform through the exchange platform any impact on the existing holders / investors of listed securities, on areas such as status of listing, the value of holding of existing holders, write off/ cancellation/ extinguishment of existing equity shares/ preference shares/ debentures, etc. without any payment to such holders, where applicable.

Further, the guidance note said that the companies and the RP are required to maintain the confidentiality of the resolution plan until details are not submitted on the exchange platform.

As soon as the company is admitted in the resolution process, exchanges will identify and tag the security in a manner, which will be easy for the members and market participants to know that the security is currently into IBC proceedings.The list of securities will also be available on the exchanges website.

The exchanges will continue to provide an alert at the time of order entry informing the market participants that the scrip is undergoing CIRP. “Since this alert will be available from the day of admission into CIRP till the day of suspension of the company/ exit from CIRP proceedings pursuant to NCLT order, the market participants shall be clearly aware of the status of the company and shall exercise necessary due diligence will trading in the security," the statement said.

The statement also said that if the resolution process of the company leads to delisting of the stock then trading in the company will be suspended on immediate basis. "In instances where the resolution plan provides that the value of the listed securities is considered zero and company to be delisted or where the entire equity capital is reduced, cancelled or extinguished without any payment to the existing equity shareholders, exchanges in coordination with each other, based on the intimation of the oral order from the company and RP confirming the aforesaid provision in the Resolution Plan, shall suspend the trading in the company on immediate basis," it added.

The exchanges will be monitoring on a regular basis the compliance of all companies under CIRP from a disclosure perspective, and any non-compliances observed will be reported to Sebi for further action.

