Exchanges issue guidelines on stock trading of companies in IBC

“In the recent past, we have come across instances where the approved resolution plan provides for delisting of the company or write off/ cancellation/ extinguishment of existing equity shares without any payout/consideration to the existing shareholders. However, it is observed that there is a considerable time lag between the pronouncement of oral order by NCLT and the final written order by NCLT. Companies generally hold on to the information and do not make any/ timely disclosure to the stock exchanges until receipt of a written copy of the Order. By this time, the information may be available to a select group of people and may create information asymmetry and confusion in the market," BSE and NSE said in their statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}