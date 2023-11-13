Excitement and worry as stock options trading booms in India
The boom in derivatives trading has come after stock exchanges changed some options contracts to facilitate quicker and cheaper bets and as online retail trading platforms mushroomed.
A sudden explosive growth in stock options trading in India this year has got the country's retail traders excited and regulators worried about the risks such speculative fervour could spawn.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started