EXCLUSIVE | Should you start allocating funds to virtual assets? JioBlackRock MD-CEO Sid Swaminathan answers

Portfolio management: Amid a volatile and uncertain Indian stock market, investors are busy finding alternatives to keep their portfolios in the green. Unveiling the strategy to one's portfolio in the positive terrain, JioBlackRock MD-CEO Sid Swaminathan said that one should start allocating funds to the virtual assets like cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), etc. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign alumnus said that diversification of the portfolio is a must; gains in one asset pare the losses incurred in other assets. He advised investors to allocate 3-5% of their net portfolio to virtual assets.

Why should you allocate funds to virtual assets? Speaking on the reason for allocating funds in the virtual assets, Sid Swaminathan said, “The equity market is expected to remain uncertain due to various developments like soaring crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, soaring US Treasury Yields, strong US dollar, etc. In such a condition, there is complete uncertainty in global merchandise markets, as the triggers dragging down equity markets are interlinked. In such a scenario, one should look at all those assets that benefit from the market uncertainty. Since virtual assets are one of those beneficiaries, one should allocate funds to virtual assets as well.”

Sid Swaminathan said that when he speaks about virtual assets, he means all virtual assets — cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Utility and Governance Tokens, and Tokenised Real-World Assets (Security Tokens).

However, he maintained that the Indian stock market has already taken a heavy beating and, hence, the chances of further downside are limited. But, he also maintained that a limited downside doesn't mean an opportunity for the investment landscape. He said that upside in the equities will also be limited.

How much funding should you allocate to virtual assets? On how much exposure one should have in the virtual assets, Sid Swaminathan said, “It depends upon the risk appetite, but one can have at least 3% exposure in one's portfolio to the virtual assets, whereas it should not go beyond 5% of one's net portfolio.”

Asked about the reason for launching an NFO for its balanced advanced fund, which is a highly risky asset, Sid Swaminathan said, “We have our Aladdin (Asset, Liability, Debt, and Derivative Investment Network) Platform. It is a data-driven platform that gathers all information on a select number of stocks we have added. It enables us to generate alpha return, beating the index return by a decent margin. This margin can be bigger if the time horizon of the investor is long.”