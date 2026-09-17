EXCLUSIVE | Should you start allocating funds to virtual assets? JioBlackRock MD-CEO Sid Swaminathan answers

Portfolio management: Amid a volatile and uncertain Indian stock market, investors are busy finding alternatives to keep their portfolios in the green. Unveiling the strategy to one's portfolio in the positive terrain, JioBlackRock MD-CEO Sid Swaminathan said that one should start allocating funds to the virtual assets like cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), etc. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign alumnus said that diversification of the portfolio is a must; gains in one asset pare the losses incurred in other assets. He advised investors to allocate 3-5% of their net portfolio to virtual assets.

Advertisement

Why should you allocate funds to virtual assets? Speaking on the reason for allocating funds in the virtual assets, Sid Swaminathan said, “The equity market is expected to remain uncertain due to various developments like soaring crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, soaring US Treasury Yields, strong US dollar, etc. In such a condition, there is complete uncertainty in global merchandise markets, as the triggers dragging down equity markets are interlinked. In such a scenario, one should look at all those assets that benefit from the market uncertainty. Since virtual assets are one of those beneficiaries, one should allocate funds to virtual assets as well.”

Sid Swaminathan said that when he speaks about virtual assets, he means all virtual assets — cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Utility and Governance Tokens, and Tokenised Real-World Assets (Security Tokens).

Advertisement

However, he maintained that the Indian stock market has already taken a heavy beating and, hence, the chances of further downside are limited. But, he also maintained that a limited downside doesn't mean an opportunity for the investment landscape. He said that upside in the equities will also be limited.

Advertisement

How much funding should you allocate to virtual assets? On how much exposure one should have in the virtual assets, Sid Swaminathan said, “It depends upon the risk appetite, but one can have at least 3% exposure in one's portfolio to the virtual assets, whereas it should not go beyond 5% of one's net portfolio.”

Asked about the reason for launching an NFO for its balanced advanced fund, which is a highly risky asset, Sid Swaminathan said, “We have our Aladdin (Asset, Liability, Debt, and Derivative Investment Network) Platform. It is a data-driven platform that gathers all information on a select number of stocks we have added. It enables us to generate alpha return, beating the index return by a decent margin. This margin can be bigger if the time horizon of the investor is long.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).