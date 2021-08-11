The plans—known as 10b5-1 plans—allow executives to create schedules for buying and selling shares in the future. In theory, a predetermined sale, even if it comes at a fortuitous time, wouldn’t be based on inside information.

But years of research has shown that the reality is more complicated: Executives might establish a plan to sell shares that very day. Executives could set up a raft of plans to sell on different days, then cancel most of them. They can modify plans without disclosing what they are doing.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has expressed skepticism about the plans and in June asked the commission’s staff to recommend changes that would curb abuses. Lawmakers called for changes last year after pharmaceutical executives developing Covid-19 vaccines sold $500 million worth of shares; many of the sales came under 10b5-1 plans that were modified after vaccine trials began. The companies say the trades followed rules for 10b5-1 plans, and no one has been accused of wrongdoing.

The plans are wildly popular: They accounted for 61% of all insider trades during 2020, up from 30% in 2004, according to data from InsiderScore, a research service tracking executive-trading data.

“The original intent was to create a safe harbor so people who want to follow the rules have a clear way to do that, but there may be a need to further strengthen those rules," said Priya Huskins, partner and senior vice president at insurance brokerage Woodruff Sawyer & Co. who advises clients on corporate-governance issues including 10b5-1 plans.

Here are four areas likely to draw regulators’ attention:

No waiting around

Under the current rules, an executive can trade the same day a plan is adopted. Trades that occurred within 60 days of the plan’s establishment were more likely to avoid significant losses and to have come ahead of stock-price declines, according to a January study of more than 20,000 plans by researchers from Stanford University, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Washington. After 60 days, the advantages disappeared.

“I worry that some bad actors could perceive this as a loophole to participate in insider trading," said Mr. Gensler in early June during an Investor Advisory Committee meeting. He said he supports proposals to establish a four-to-six month window between establishing a plan and executing a trade. Nearly 50% of all 10b5-1 sales since 2004 occurred within 60 days of an insider’s establishing a plan, according to data from InsiderScore.

Charles Schwab Corp.’s stock was trading at more than twice its pandemic low in late May when Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford established a plan to sell shares; eight days later he sold more than $642,000 worth of shares near the all-time high, according InsiderScore data.

In July, the company revealed an SEC investigation into disclosures related to its robo-advisory service; the shares fell 5% a week after the announcement. Mr. Crawford hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing. The trade was executed as part of a broader 10b5-1 plan and adheres to all applicable regulations, a company spokesman said. Mr. Crawford declined to comment.

Cancel anytime

Current rules allow executives to cancel plans even when they have nonpublic market-moving information. For instance, an executive who has a plan scheduled to sell shares on Sept. 1 could cancel that plan knowing that good news is coming on Sept. 2.

“This seems upside-down to me," Mr. Gensler said. “It also may undermine investor confidence." The SEC is reviewing options to limit cancellations.

Insiders aren’t required to disclose when a plan is canceled, so researchers have been unable to study the extent of terminated plans. Just 0.44% of plans since 2004 included details about a termination, according to InsiderScore data.

Darren Lampert, chief executive of cannabis-equipment seller GrowGeneration Corp., established a 10b5-1 plan in September 2019 that executed a series of transactions while the stock traded for less than an average of $6 through last August. The plan was terminated after selling 70% of its anticipated 750,000 shares two days after the company said it would take legal action against a short seller that published a report about GrowGeneration’s management team.

After the presidential election, shares of cannabis companies rallied and GrowGeneration’s stock price rose nearly 300% to $35 between August 2020 and the end of November 2020.

Mr. Lampert’s next transactions were made without a plan days after earnings were announced, selling for as much as $31 a share at the end of November, according to InsiderScore data. GrowGeneration declined to comment. Mr. Lampert couldn't be reached for comment; the company’s president declined to comment.

Single trades

Many 10b5-1 plans steadily sell shares, whether the stock is up or down. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, for example, has sold consistent volumes of shares at regular intervals since at least August 2019, according to InsiderScore data.

“Those plans that are selling routine amounts of shares every month over multiple years; that’s what the plan was intended for, to sell shares slowly over time," said Daniel Taylor, an accounting professor who runs the Forensic Analytics Lab at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and one of the authors of the January study of trading under plans.

But about a third of plans since 2004 involve just a single trade, according to InsiderScore data. (Because documentation is scant, researchers can’t differentiate between plans that intended to execute a single trade and those that planned for multiple trades but were terminated after the first sale.)

Single-trade plans outperformed multi-trade plans regardless of the timing, according to Mr. Taylor’s research. “When it’s a single-trade plan, it’s abusive," he says.

Another twist: Insiders can also adopt a variety of plans with different strategies and then cancel those with unfavorable trades before they are executed. Mr. Gensler is considering limits on how many plans can be established at once.

Mandatory disclosure

Insiders aren’t required to tell the SEC about modifications to 10b5-1 plans, which could include changing the volume, frequency and price targets of trades. Since 2004, voluntary filings indicated that just 2.2% of nearly 34,000 plans were modified, according to InsiderScore data. Even when amendments are disclosed, there are seldom details about what changed.

Mr. Gensler isn’t the first SEC official calling for additional disclosures; a 2002 proposal would have required public companies to report each executives’ adoption, modification and termination of a plan. Some elements of the proposal were adopted by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that year, but requirements to disclose modifications were abandoned.

“Disclosures are important because it helps facilitate an outside learning," said Alan Jagolinzer, a professor of financial accounting at the University of Cambridge who has studied 10b5-1 plans. “We really don’t know how people utilize these plans because we see only the ones we see so it’s really hard to understand the outliers."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

