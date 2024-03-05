Exicom share price dips after stellar debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?
Exicom share price opened on BSE at ₹264 whereas it opened on NSE at ₹265 apiece
Stock market today: Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited today listed on the BSE and NSE at a bumper 86 percent premium against the issue price of ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share. Exicom share price opened on BSE at ₹264 apiece whereas on the NSE, Exicom shares opened at ₹265 per share. However, Exicom share price failed to sustain at such a premium, and profit booking was soon triggered after the strong debut on Dalal Street. Exicom Tele-Systems share price touched an intraday low of ₹233.10 apiece on NSE within a few minutes of listing.
